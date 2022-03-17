Feb. 25, 1927—March 10, 2022

LAKE DELTON—Marion Lorraine (Sarrington) Hendrickson, age 95, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Marion was born on February 25, 1927 in Delton to Harold D. and Beatrice “Tess” (Ihde) Sarrington. She was baptized, confirmed and later married in the Holy Cross Episcopal Church. Marion graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1945. After high school she moved with her sister Laura Mae to Washington, DC where she did payroll for the VA and her sister worked for the Pentagon for a year. She then returned home where she met her future husband, Lyle Elden “Whitey” Hendrickson at The Wharf. Marion and Whitey were married on February 8, 1948. Marion was employed in accounting for Uphoff’s Rotunda and later Scott Construction. She dedicated time to giving back to her community and volunteered for her church and Meals on Wheels for a number of years.

Marion’s many interests included traveling the world with her family and friends, reading, playing cards, “donating” money to the casino, drinking an afternoon Coors light, and never missing her granddaughters many sporting events. She was also an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells up until her passing.

Family was very important to Marion (Mimi) and she was always looking forward to her many visits from her granddaughters and her five great-grandchildren over the years. We will greatly miss her homemade soups, cookies, pies, and her famous Christmas nut bars, cuddling on the “davenport”, and her unconditional love and support.

Marion is survived by her granddaughters: Cassie (TJ) Mattei, Ashley (Joshua) Peterson; and her great-grandchildren: Makennah, Noelle, Micah, Emilie, and Jack.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, “Whitey”; brother, Donald Sarrington; sister and brother-in-law: Laura Mae and John “Jack” Scott and her beloved dog, Toby.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells, followed by a Celebration of Life at House of Embers from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells, or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.