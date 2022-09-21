May 27, 1932—Sep. 19, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Marion M. Manka, age 90, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 10:00 am. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.

Marion Margarett was born on May 27, 1932 in Fox Lake, Wisconsin to Gustav and Margaret Ganz. On October 1, 1955, she was united in marriage with Walter Manka in South Milwaukee. They eventually made their home in Beaver Dam, where she remained even after his death in 1985. Marion was considered to be the matriarch of the family. She knew everyone’s birthday and anniversaries and was the family photographer at all the gatherings. She met Richard Herbst at a dance many years ago, and that relationship gained her a whole other family to look after. Marion was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.

Marion is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sharlene Pivonka, Lolagene Schleicher, Imogene Hill, Gae (Dan) Burie, Lonie (Kevin) Wise, Monica (Jim) Tellock and Mark (Debbie) Ganz; special friend, Richard Herbst and his family; many great nieces and great nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers: William, Elmer, Lawrence, and Wilbur; nieces and nephews: Nancy Ganz, Carol Hinkes, Alden Ganz and Robert Ganz.

