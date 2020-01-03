Marion Pawlak, 87, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Marion Pawlak, age 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Clearview Nursing and Rehab in Juneau.
Services for Marion are pending and a complete obituary will follow.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com
