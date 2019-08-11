PORTAGE - Marion Rose Roesler, of Portage, Wis. went home to meet her Savior on Friday, August 9, 2019. Marion was born on January 28, 1929, in Briggsville, Wis. to the late Charles William and Anna Matilda (Schwanz) Lueck.
Marion was a member of the Portage Assembly of God Church. She was a successful businesswoman. She co-owned and managed the Best Western in Baraboo, and the Best Western Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Portage, Wis. with her late husband, Glenn. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother to her three children, an adoring grandma to her six grandchildren, and a great-grandma to her three great-grandchildren.
Marion is survived by her son, Rick (Janarl) Roesler; her daughter, Angela (the late Rick) Campbell; grandson, Scott (Katie) Austin; granddaughter, Tiffany (Brian) Campbell - Zybniewski; granddaughter, Krystle Campbell; grandson, Tyler Roesler; granddaughter, Victoria Roesler; her great-granddaughters, Leah, Erin, and Maggie Austin; as well as many other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna; her husband, Glenn Roesler; daughter, Kathleen (Larry) Ketterer; son-in-law, Rick Campbell; her granddaughter, Krissy Rose Campbell; her sisters, Evelyn (Elmer) Preuss, Helen (Jake) Whittner, Gladys (Adam) Biffert, Norma (Don) Bernander; brother, Roger (Marilyn) Lueck; brothers-in-law, Leslie (surviving wife Barbara) Roesler, and Lyle (Rosemary) Roesler.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at CrossPoint Assembly of God Church in Portage, Wis. Funeral services will follow directly after the visitation at 5 p.m. with Rev. Randy Mantik officiating, with refreshments after services. Burial will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.
