March 28, 1930—Aug. 18, 2022

HORICON—Marion S. Rupnow of Horicon, formerly of Juneau, was called to her eternal home on August 18, 2022 at the age of 92 years. She was born on March 28, 1930 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (nee Herman) Friese.

Marion was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. On September 12, 1948, Marion married Harold A. Rupnow. They celebrated 69 years together.

Marion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very devoted member of St. John’s Ladies Aid.

Marion worked at Pauly Cheese, Mayville Metal and Clearview Nursing Home before working and retiring from the job she loved most, head cook for the Dodgeland School District. She believed everyone should have good food, and plenty of it.

Once retired, if Marion wasn’t busy baking a batch of cookies, she was enjoying a card game or watching the Brewers.

Marion preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, her daughter Sharon Wackett, her granddaughter Jackie Bassette, her sister Betty Dutzle, her brother Donald Friese, her brothers-in-law, Marvin, Melvin and Howard Rupnow and Daniel Dutzle, and by her sister-in-law Rose Rupnow. She is survived by her daughter Ellen (Rick) Bassette of Juneau; her son Charles (Cathy) Rupnow of MN; her son-in-law Fred (Judy) Wackett of Juneau; her grandchildren: Brian (Yvette) Wackett, Brad (Tammy) Wackett, Brooke (Tom) Jollie, Scott (Kim) Vigness-Bassette, Eli (Shannon) Rupnow, Joe (Erin) Rupnow, and Josh (Katie) Rupnow; by her step grandchild Callie (Mark) Nimmo; 22 great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; three step great-great-grandchildren; her brother Robert Friese; sister-in-law Janice Friese; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment Juneau City Cemetery.

The family thanks the staff at Matthews of Horicon Assisted Living for their care and for helping create a wonderful home for Marion for the past five years. Also, a special thank you to Generations Hospice, especially Jim, Heather and Susan, for all their care and support.

Memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Juneau are appreciated. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home—Juneau is assisting the family.