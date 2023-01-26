Oct. 9, 1948—Jan. 20, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Marion Weiss, 74, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on January 20, 2023, peacefully in her sleep. Marion was born on October 9, 1948, to Roy and Thelma Stetter in Chicago, IL.

In 1974, Marion was blessed to marry Phillip Terry. Marion gained two stepsons, Alex and Andre. Marion and Phillip went on to have two children, Sarah and Jonathan. Phillip passed away in November of 1983. Marion was blessed to marry Jim Weiss in 1994. They resided in Germantown, WI until they retired at their cabin in Beaver Dam, WI in 2013.

They spent that time together until Jim passed away in December of 2018. Marion continued to enjoy her time in Beaver Dam, where she had many friends, enjoyed bird watching, feeding the many animals that would come to her porch, and the calming views of the lake. Marion was kind and generous in nature, always wanting and willing to help family, friends, and many charities. She was often mentioned as an “angel on earth” by many who knew and loved her. We are rejoicing that she is celebrating her eternal life in heaven.

Marion was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Thelma Stetter; husband, Phillip Terry, husband, Jim Weiss; and brother, Roy (Maggie) Stetter. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Jason Hansen) Terry; son, Jonathan (Amber) Terry; grandson, Isaiah; granddaughter, Evelyn; stepsons: Alex (Patricia), Andre (Kim); siblings: Nancy (Jim) Stetter-Coblentz, Bob (Ann) Stetter, Jan (George) Worts, Lori (Ken) Cook; many nieces/nephews; and great-nieces/nephews; along with many friends.

