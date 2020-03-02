Marion Welch, 86, Reeseville

Marion Lucille Huebel was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Lowell, Wis. to Raymond and Mary Leota (Norenberg) Huebel. She was united in marriage with Andrew E. Welch on Dec. 18, 1954. Marion worked at Weyenburg Shoe Factory and Schweiger Furniture. She also worked at Bethesda Lutheran Home until her retirement; she loved the residents there under her care and was honored as employee of the year in 1994. Marion enjoyed fishing, gardening, and her family. She was a very talented drawer and drew Precious Moments pictures for her grandchildren. Marion liked to go gambling and played the slot machines. She always had a pet which included her dogs and cat; all of them will be waiting for her over the Rainbow Bridge.