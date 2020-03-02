Marion Welch, 86, Reeseville

REESEVILLE - Marion L. Welch, age 86, of Reeseville, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek.
A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later date.
Marion Lucille Huebel was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Lowell, Wis. to Raymond and Mary Leota (Norenberg) Huebel. She was united in marriage with Andrew E. Welch on Dec. 18, 1954. Marion worked at Weyenburg Shoe Factory and Schweiger Furniture. She also worked at Bethesda Lutheran Home until her retirement; she loved the residents there under her care and was honored as employee of the year in 1994. Marion enjoyed fishing, gardening, and her family. She was a very talented drawer and drew Precious Moments pictures for her grandchildren. Marion liked to go gambling and played the slot machines. She always had a pet which included her dogs and cat; all of them will be waiting for her over the Rainbow Bridge.
Survivors are her children, Christine (Allen) Raabe, Terry (Michael) Wermuth, and Pamela (Adam) Villegas; grandchildren, Michelle (Clifford) Jakel, Daniel (Julie) Raabe, Robin Wermuth, Jill (Carlos Marquez) Wermuth, Brandi (Justin) Hauptli, Timothy (Aubry) Rennhack, Anthony (Megan) Rennhack, Brooklyn Villegas, and Donald (Rebecca) Rennhack, Jr.; great grandchildren, Gabriella, Makenna, Jocelyn, Charlee Rae, Justin, Emelia, Dylan, Daphne, Gavin, Braylen, River, Austin, Autumn, Ash, Avery, and Aiden; great-great grandson, Jax; her sister, Betty Lee; other relatives and friends. She was lovingly called "Nanny" by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers and sister, Raymond "Bud" Huebel, Bernice Duddeck, Howard Marquardt, and Milton "Marky" Marquardt; and infant great grandson.
"See ya' later Toots!"
The family would like to thank Beaver Dam Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek for all of the companionate care that was given to Marion.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
