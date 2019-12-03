BEAVER DAM - Marjorie A. Murphy (Ertz), age 89, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully in her sleep in the company of her sons on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
The visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Friday at 12 noon with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Marjorie Ann Ertz was born on Dec. 22, 1929, to Raymond C. and Wilma (Heinrichs) Ertz in Lancaster, Wis. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville with a B.A. in Elementary Education. While attending Platteville, Marjorie met the love of her life, Joseph V. Murphy. After graduation, they were married on July 19, 1952, in Lancaster. A job change in the early 1960s brought Marge and Joe to Beaver Dam where they settled down to raise their family. During that time, Marge kept busy with their four children while also working as a substitute teacher. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church, sang in the church choir, was a loyal supporter of the Beaver Dam Community Theater, and was a member of the Beaver Dam Homemakers Club. Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings Marge was a regular at the YMCA. On the weekends, she and the family enjoyed boating, water skiing and camping. Most of all, however, “Mudgie,” which was her family nickname, loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren doing arts and crafts, attending their school activities or coordinating talent shows at the family cottage up north. For the past 20 plus winters, Marge also enjoyed spending the winter months with family and friends in Arizona. Marjorie was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.
Survivors include her children, Terrence of Fall River, Patrick (Beth) of Green Bay, and Kelley (Jamie) of North Prairie; grandchildren, Sarah (Todd) Rollman, Kathryn and Mark Murphy, Emily (Aaron) Embury and Erica (Curtis) DeQuaine, Brett and Barry Murphy, Michelle (Randy) Paul, Molly and Matthew Bredin; great-grandchildren, Arlo, Silas, and Leo Embury and Will Murphy; her sister, Patricia Broihahn; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; her daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Gregory Bredin; and her siblings, Mary Jane Ertz, Phyllis McLain, Jeanette Walsh, Ruth Bast, and Jerome Ertz.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
