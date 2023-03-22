Oct. 19, 1941—March 19, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Marjorie A. Schmitt, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Remembrance Home with her daughter by her side.

The visitation will be a Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Marjorie Ann was born on October 19, 1941 to Albert Knueppel and Lillian Sylvester, and raised by Charles and Alma Sylvester, in the Town of Hubbard, Dodge County, WI. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1959 and shortly after, she married Nicholas Schmitt on November 28 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. They were married for 60 years when he passed.

Marjorie farmed alongside Nick from 1965 until 1978 in the Town of Beaver Dam. She later worked part time at Stutz’s Egg Factory in Juneau and then at Walmart in Beaver Dam until her retirement.

She loved dancing, whether it be Polka, square dancing or line dancing. Marjorie spent hours upon hours outdoors taking care of her meticulous flowers and lawn. Marjorie loved to travel with Nick and visited almost every state. She’s been to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska. They also spent their winters in Brownsville, TX and would travel to Mexico during their stay there. Marjorie enjoyed watching her two sons Steve and Keith as well as her grandson Brandon race.

Later in life, Marjorie took up softball and played for the Leipsic River Rats. She was MVP in 1984 for pitching a no-hitter game. In her most recent years, she enjoyed researching genealogy and extensively learning the history about her family.

Marjorie will be missed by her five children: Steve (Cheryl) and their children: Britney Kershner, Tiffany (Rick) Worzala and their children: Payton, Bekham, and Sawyer, Brandon (Alexia) and their children: Everly, Brooks, and baby due in August, Terry (Lynette) and their children: Travis (Kaylie) and their children: Ellie and Carly, Cody (Abby) and their son, Theodore, Bryce, Debbie (Ron) Nell and their children: Tracy Lewke and her children: Braydon, Addison, and Gavin, Ryan and his children: Caroline and Carter, Mike (Tracy) and their children: Michael (Monica), Nolan (Jason), Spencer (Janelle) and their daughter, Finleigh, Keegan (Bryanna), and youngest son, Keith; brother and sisters: Charlie Knueppel, Betty Priewe and Joyce Schurk; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jean Schmitt, Ruth Zunker, Tom Schurk and Jim Wiebeliski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick; brothers: Alan (Joanne) Schaeffer and Donald (Dorothy) Knueppel; sister, Carol Wiebeliski; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Richard Priewe, Leroy Zunker, Gerald Schmitt, and Marlene Knueppel.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Remembrance Home for the compassionate care given to Marjorie throughout the years. Memorials may be made in Marjorie A. Schmitt’s name to The Remembrance Home or to St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

