NECEDAH—Marjorie Ann Sharlow (Spielvogel) Winker, age 84, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on June 8, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, to Paul and Regina (Bartlein) Spielvogel, and lived in Milwaukee most of her life until retiring to their cottage in Necedah in 1991.

Marjorie was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Milwaukee, serving as President of Christian Women for two years helping distribute communion to the sick and homebound.

She cared for her ailing husband for 13 years, and after his passing cared for her Godmother Rosanna for six months up until her death. She enjoyed helping people and even visited prisoners, becoming their pen pals.

She married Clifford Winker at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah in November of 2001, and was an active member at the church, serving on the funeral committee for many years.

Marjorie loved the outdoors; she even went deer hunting and fished Lake Michigan for many years. She swam regularly all of her life and especially loved swimming with her grandchildren. She also loved to cruise the Caribbean and enjoyed dancing with her husband.

She is survived by her five children: Walter (Kathy) of Necedah, WI, Debra Gill of Sun Prairie, WI, Darlene Sharlow of Necedah, Daniel Sharlow of Amberg, WI, Dawn Sharlow of Cudahy, WI; nine grandchildren: Walter (Brooki), Tami (Damian), Alan (Adriane), Michael (Diana), Crystal (Scott), David (Heather), Lynette, Marjorie (Hector), Buck (Ayumi); and 16 great-grandchildren; and her brother and sisters: Lynn Hurzeler, Judy (James) Biwer, and James (Kathy) Spielvogel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Regina; her first husband, Walter Sharlow; and former husband, Clifford Winker; along with her brother, Paul; and brother-in-law, Robert Hurzeler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Internment will be held at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the catholic church in Necedah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.