WATERTOWN—Marjorie Bergmann, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. A luncheon will be served at St. John’s following committal. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. Marjorie Wuestenberg was born on April 25, 1938 to Edwin and Clara (Broetzmann) Wuestenberg in the Town of Clyman. She attended and graduated from Juneau High School. Marjorie married Carl Bergmann on August 13, 1955 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell. Marjorie worked at Seneca Foods in Clyman for 40 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. Marjorie volunteered at the Bethesda Thrift Store in Watertown for many years. Marjorie is survived by her son, Dennis (Cheryl) Bergmann of Beaver Dam; daughter, Rita Bergmann of Watertown; daughter-in-law, Tracy Bergmann of Janesville; granddaughter Chelsey Bergmann of Janesville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was the last member of her immediate family. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Bergmann; son, Kurt Bergmann in 2019; brother, Wilbert (Frieda) Wuestenberg; sister, Florence (Arnold Sr.) Griepentrog; brother-in-law, Clarence Bergmann; sister-in-law Lucinda Bergmann.