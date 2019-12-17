LE SUEUR - Marjorie G. Adamzak, age 90 of Le Sueur, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Le Sueur. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur.

Marjorie was born on Feb. 13, 1929, to George and Gertrude (Kennedy) Kohl near Beaver Dam, Wis. She grew up and attended schools near Beaver Dam. She married Robert Adamzak in 1954 in Beaver Dam, Wis. where Robert worked for Green Giant. The family relocated with the company in 1960 to Le Sueur, Minn. She was a homemaker most of her life and was active with St. Anne’s Church and the St. Anne’s Council of Catholic Women. She had a passion for gardening and a special love for hosta plants. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Kay (Brad) Flem of Salisbury, Md., Bob (Mary) Adamzak of Northfield, Minn., and Alan (Amy) Adamzak of Le Sueur, Minn.; six grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Greene, Brittany (Carter) Davis, Dayna (Aaron) Ausing, Abram, Adler, and Acy Adamzak; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Delmar Kohl of Beaver Dam, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1981; brother, Gordon Kohl; and sisters-in-law, Gabriel Kohl and Shirley Kohl.