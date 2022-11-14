April 11, 1928—Nov. 8, 2022

RANDOLPH/CAMBRIA—Marjorie G. Hopkins, age 94 of Randolph and formerly of Cambria, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Randolph Health Services.

Marge was born in Green Lake CO on April 11, 1928 the daughter of David R. and Catherine J. (Roberts) Crook. She was a 1947 graduate of Rosendale High School. Marge was employed with Ripon Hospital until her marriage to Ronald Schulz on Oct. 23, 1949 in Markesan. Together they farmed in the Mackford Prairie township and started a family with three children: Sharon, Nancy and Melvin. The marriage dissolved and she later was united in marriage to Elwyn L. Hopkins on Dec. 15, 1973 in Cambria. This marriage brought four more children: Phyllis, Mark, Gary and Guy for a blended family. They moved to Cambria in 1974. Marge attended Moraine Park and received her LPN license. She then worked for Beaver Dam Community Hospital for 16 years and then was employed with Randolph Continental Manor for 10 years. She also did home healthcare. Marge was a member of the Presbyterian Church since 1974 where she had served sessions, care and outreach, served as Deacon and its Women’s Association. Marge loved to garden, tend to her numerous small animals, doing embroidery, sewing and crafting.

Marge will be sadly missed by her children: Sharon (Vic) Zander of Randolph, Nancy (Peter) Turck of Beaver Dam and Melvin (Tang) Schulz of Las Vegas, NV; her step-children: Phyllis (Jim) Schave of rural Pardeeville, Mark Hopkins of rural Pardeeville, Gary (Julie) Hopkins of FL; and her step-daughter-in-law, Yvonne Hopkins of Randolph; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Art (Ruby) Crook of Oshkosh; nieces, nephews, cousins, several other relatives and friends.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elwyn on April 15, 1989; a grandson, Stephen Guenther; a step-son, Guy Hopkins; one sister and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria with Sandra J. Nuernburg officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.