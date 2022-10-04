Sept. 5, 1927 – Oct. 1, 2022
BARABOO—Marjorie Irene Cormican, age 95, of Baraboo, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Marjorie was born on September 5, 1927 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Roy and Alice (Walters) Blodgett. On May 17, 1946 she was united in marriage to Elmer William Cormican. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1999.
Survivors include her children: Ronald (Donna) Cormican, Roger (Judy) Cormican, Randy Cormican, Rocky (Karen) Cormican, Shelley Cormican, Russell (Jody) Cormican; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by two daughters, Dawn Marie Cormican and Starr Darleen Simonds.
A family graveside service will take place in Welsh Cemetery at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
