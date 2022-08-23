June 20, 1927—Aug. 20, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Marjorie J. Kreger, 95 of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 while a resident of At Home Again in Rio. Marjorie was born June 20, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Price) Smith. Marjorie was married to Merwin Kreger July 24, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pardeeville.

Marjorie worked mainly as a stay at home mom, and babysat many children throughout the years. She would also clean homes, and iron clothing for other families. Marjorie was a devoted Christian and an active ladies’ aid and volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran School. In her later years she worked at Cheeseman in Sun Prairie, but loved to spend the majority of her time tending to her garden. She taught her daughters the art of canning and freezing vegetables from that garden, as well as many other much needed knowledge. She also taught other family and friends the art of canning and freezing, and how to make tomato soup and canned meats.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Calvin) Barden, and Julie (Randy) Crawford, grandchildren; Chan (Gail) Barden, Gina (Scott) Schommer, Chris and Craig Crawford, great-grandchildren: Gabriel Barden, Grace Barden, Tyler and Claire Schommer, Addisyn, Correna, and Samara Crawford. She was preceded in death by her husband Merwin Kreger, her parents, two sisters, a brother, in-laws and other family members.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 26 at 3 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of service. The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Heartland Hospice, the Remington house and At Home Again. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.