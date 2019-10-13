BEAVER DAM - Marjorie J. Spiel, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family.
A visitation will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
