BEAVER DAM - Marjorie J. Spiel, 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam surrounded by her family.
Marjorie was born the daughter of Ernest and Ila (Spielvogel) Wastrack on June 29, 1928, in Markesan. She was married to Harold Spiel who preceded her in death in 1997. She later married Willard “Bud” Johnson. Marjorie was employed as a medical assistant in the Beaver Dam area for many years.
Marjorie was very active and supportive of her community. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was past president of the Wisconsin Society of Medical Assistants. She was past president of the local Beaver Dam chapter DAV Women’s Auxiliary. Marjorie was involved in both volunteering and fundraising for the Beaver Dam Memorial Day parade and was instrumental in the creation of the Beaver Dam Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Bud Johnson of Waupaca; her son, Rick (Sue) Spiel of Madison; grandchildren: Andrea (Sean) Carrington, Matthew (Jacki) Spiel, Moryah (Chris) Kemper, and Lindsey (Joe) Terrill; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Elwood (Char) Wastrack; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and her son, Gary.
A visitation will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
