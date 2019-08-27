PORTAGE - Marjorie J. Sundsmo, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
Marjorie was born on June 14, 1926, in Cumberland, Wis., the daughter of Dale and Viola (Anderson) Benjamin. She was married to Arthur Sundsmo on December 21, 1942, in Chetek. He preceded her in death in 1990. Marjorie was a member of Grace Bible Church. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild. Marjorie was a fan of the Brewers and Packers, and loved flowers and gospel music.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Joan) Sundsmo, Grand Rapids, Mich., Roger (Cheryl) Sundsmo, Barron, Wis., Mary Ann (Greg) Lively, Menifee, Calif., and Barbara Sundsmo, Portage; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her cousin, Dorothy Jones, Carson City, Nev.; many nieces, nephews, other near relatives and many close friends. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Grace Bible Church in Portage, with Rev. Jeremy Edmundson and Rev. Dr. Steven Corbett co-officiating. Private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Barron, Wis. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Columbia Healthcare Center, Agrace Hospice, and Marjorie’s Grace Bible Church family.
