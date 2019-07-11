Marjorie “Margie” L. Mischler, 80, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Marjorie was born the daughter of Earl and Marie (Lemmenes) Mason on March 8, 1939. She was married to George Mischler and was later married to Bill Meyer. Margie owned a Shaklee Nutrition business for many years. Through her Shaklee business, she was able to show her love and concern for people’s health and wellbeing.
Margie was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She had a love of golf and shared her passion as a golf pro at Fox Lake Golf Course for many years where she taught countless people who will never forget being told, “keep your head down and let me watch the ball.” She had a very competitive spirit and as much as much as people tried, she could never be beat. Margie had a love of the northwoods. She enjoyed fishing with her husband George and later her yearly trips to Boulder Junction with her dear friend Jean. The thrill of catching a big musky never left her.
Unbeknownst to her she was a big influence on her nieces and nephews. They cherish their childhood memories of fun and adventure with Aunt Margie and Uncle George on their farm; and appreciate the time and effort she spent teaching/playing tennis and golf with them. Over the last 20 years they enjoyed visiting with her at her home while watching and learning about the wildlife on her land that she lovingly and respectfully restored back to its natural state.
Margie is survived by her sister, Mary Wood; sister-in-law, Robyn Mason; nephews: Doug (Terri) Wood and Gregory Mason; nieces: Deborah (Doug) Smedema, Jerilyn (Joe Konop) Wood; good friend, Jean (Dennis) Wienke and their sons: John and Scott (Jenny) with their daughter, Ava; good friend, Lisa (Jerome) Lund and their sons: Logan, Hayden and Preston; her former husband, Bill Meyer; great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gerald and Robert Mason; brother-in-law James Wood; sister-in-law Doris Mason; niece Margorie Mason; nephew Logan Smedema; and former husband George Mischler.
A visitation for Margie will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark A. Wenzel officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
