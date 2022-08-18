Marjorie Ruiz-Scharf

Feb. 11, 1963—July 6, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Marjorie “Marjie” L. Ruiz-Scharf, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. This was a peaceful end to her fight with ALS.

Marjie was born on February 11, 1963, in Monroe WI. She was the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Ruiz) Gurns and grew up in her hometown of Albany, WI. Marjie married Philip Scharf July 18, 1992. They would have celebrated 30 years of marriage this year.

After moving to Beaver Dam, WI in 1989 she earned her degree in Police Science/Criminal Justice at Moraine Park Technical College. Marjie started her career with the Department of Corrections for the State of Wisconsin in 1993. She was dedicated to her career for 25 years and retired in 2018.

Marjie’s hobbies were motorcycling and swimming. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time on tropical beaches. Her other passion was taking care of their pets, which included five dogs and one cat. She was an avid animal lover and spent time volunteering at the local humane society.

Marjie is survived by her husband, Phil; her four step-children: Becky (Dale) Goodrich, Treg (Tina) Scharf, Crystal (Ryan) Morrison, and Devin (Andrea Falbe) Scharf; six step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; her brother, David Gurns; sisters: Diane Brewer and Marina Gurns; and several nieces and nephews, many other relatives, and friends all of which held a special place in her heart.

Marjie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Maria and a brother-in-law Jerry Brewer.

A memorial gathering for Marjie will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided for family and friends at the Scharf family home following the service.

One of Marjie’s final wishes was that her friends and family wear their motorcycle attire and gear to her service.

If desired, memorials in Marjie’s name may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.