Marjorie Ruth nee Tanke Knuteson, 92, Portage

Marjorie graduated from Portage High School and attended teacher's colleges in Stevens Point, Milwaukee, and River Forest (Ill.). She taught in Lutheran schools in West Bend, Milwaukee and Madison for seven years. She married Richard D. Knuteson in 1956; they divorced later in life. She lived in the Lodi and Poynette areas until passing. She taught piano and voice for over 50 years. She was a substitute teacher in the Lodi and Poynette schools for several years. She worked seasonally at Stokely USA, for 20 years, and the Revenue Department, in Madison. Marjie loved her family, music, gardening, wildlife observation, her pets, and nature. Her only grandchild was her joy of her life and brought her great happiness. She was the rock of her 1945's class reunion committee; organizing the final event in Sept. 2015, with nine remaining classmates. After a fall and injury, she struggled with pain, but still brought happiness to many with her quick wit and silliness.