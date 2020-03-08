Marjorie Ruth nee Tanke Knuteson, 92, Portage

PORTAGE - Marjorie Ruth Knuteson nee Tanke, age 92, born Oct. 23, 1927, to William August Tanke (1892-1979) and Hattie Wilhelmina Albrecht Tanke (1896-1983), went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She is survived by son, Kyle (Monice) Knuteson; daughter, Kristin (Roger) Hamilton; grandson, Zach Knuteson; sisters, Helen (Jim) Kindschi and Mary Strang. Preceeded in death by brother, William (1926-2008). Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
As a child, she loved movies and music, spending her allowance on records and sheet music. She played piano and cornet. She taught piano and voice for over 50 years and sang in church and community choirs.
You have free articles remaining.
Marjorie graduated from Portage High School and attended teacher's colleges in Stevens Point, Milwaukee, and River Forest (Ill.). She taught in Lutheran schools in West Bend, Milwaukee and Madison for seven years. She married Richard D. Knuteson in 1956; they divorced later in life. She lived in the Lodi and Poynette areas until passing. She taught piano and voice for over 50 years. She was a substitute teacher in the Lodi and Poynette schools for several years. She worked seasonally at Stokely USA, for 20 years, and the Revenue Department, in Madison. Marjie loved her family, music, gardening, wildlife observation, her pets, and nature. Her only grandchild was her joy of her life and brought her great happiness. She was the rock of her 1945's class reunion committee; organizing the final event in Sept. 2015, with nine remaining classmates. After a fall and injury, she struggled with pain, but still brought happiness to many with her quick wit and silliness.
Marjorie's funeral will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Portage, Wis. Pastor Greg Hovland will be officiating. Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery, Portage, Wis.. Memorials in her name may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Madison, Wis. 53711, Divine Nursing/Rehab, 700 Clark Street, Lodi, Wis. 53555 or the Wis. Humane Society, www.wihumane.org.
Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)