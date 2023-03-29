BARABOO—Marjorie T. Ahlf, 96, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo. Visitation will be at Baldwin Funeral Services, Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Family interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan.