BARABOO—Marjorie T. Ahlf, 96, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo. Visitation will be at Baldwin Funeral Services, Friday, May 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Family interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan.
A full obituary will be published in the Monday, May 1, 2023 Baraboo News Republic paper. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)