Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam, and formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home.

A visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with graveside military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Mark Allen was born on May 6, 1955 the son of Aaron and Gladys (Enderle) Breselow in Mayville. After High School, he joined the US Army. After an honorable discharge, Mark made his career in Law Enforcement. He was hired by the Juneau Police Department and was later employed with the Beaver Dam Police Department, serving for a total of 30 years on the force. He was also an EMT for Beaver Dam.

Mark always enjoyed nature and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a faithful member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam and a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69.