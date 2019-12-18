Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam, and formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home.
A visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with graveside military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Mark Allen was born on May 6, 1955 the son of Aaron and Gladys (Enderle) Breselow in Mayville. After High School, he joined the US Army. After an honorable discharge, Mark made his career in Law Enforcement. He was hired by the Juneau Police Department and was later employed with the Beaver Dam Police Department, serving for a total of 30 years on the force. He was also an EMT for Beaver Dam.
Mark always enjoyed nature and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a faithful member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam and a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
Mark is survived by his three children, Jenny (Paul Storey) Breselow of San Francisco, Calif., Ben (fiancé Karly Wisnosky) Breselow of Wausau and Marki (Kody) Fietz of Omro; his grandchildren, Dahlia, Piper, Bentley, Maxwell and Kohen; his brothers, Roger (Janice) Breselow of Princeton, Wayne (Donna) Breselow of Slinger and Dennis (Patricia) Breselow of Watertown; and his special friend, Lori Walters of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UW Foundation-Our Health Transplant Fund, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, Wis. 53278 or online at www.uwheath.org/Give Hope.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
