BEAVER DAM- Mark A. Paul, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Throughout his life he was known as Paul Baby #2, Otis, the pickle god and Mrs. Paul’s husband. He was born to Lawrence and Jeannine (Pollesch) Paul. He married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Vande Zande, in 1980. Together they had two children: Rhea (Fernando) Sanchez and Gabriel (Sara) Paul and three grandchildren: Isaac, Sutter and Edison.

Mark was a character. You could always count on him to have a sarcastic comment in order to make others laugh. He could recognize, criticize, and advise on anything to anyone any time… anywhere. He was easily identified in his brightly colored hats. Mark was the guy you might have seen blowing snow in shorts. Mark loved to collect war memorabilia, miniature farm equipment and inappropriate tourist souvenirs. Mark used his endless sense of humor to constantly make people laugh forever. (He would have loved this obituary.) Seriously, he had a big heart and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor in need.

He is survived by his wife Marcia, daughter Rhea, son Gabriel and their families. He is further survived by his mother Jeannine Paul, mother-in-law Helen Vande Zande, siblings Corinne Paul, Kim (Charlie) Papenfuss, Steve (Diane) Paul, Neal (Linda) Paul, Lori (Rich) Smith, Darrell (Lisa) Vande Zande, Dean Vande Zande, numerous nieces and nephews and his cat Pancho.

He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Paul, father-in-law Donald Vande Zande, brother Terry Paul, brother-in-law Dennis Vande Zande, nephew Scott Smith and cats Buckshot and Carmen.

A Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at Noon also at the church.

