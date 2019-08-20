Memorial Services are scheduled for Mark Anthony Westenmeyer, 64, of Flint, TX, 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at BOREN-CONNER FUNERAL HOME, Bullard, TX. Arrangements by Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard. Mr. Westenmeyer was born September 14, 1954, in Beaver Dam, and died August 16, 2019.
