Mark Astle, age 58, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital due to recent health complications. Mark, son of Neal and Patricia (Newell) Astle was born Aug. 19, 1961 in Baraboo. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1979. Shortly after high school Mark enlisted in the US Army and proudly served for three years as a member of special teams until his honorable discharge. During his time in the service, Mark served a portion of his time in Korea. After he was discharged, he moved to Florida and worked for Sysco Foods for 25 years until returning home to be with family and care for his parents. At this time, he worked for the Wilderness Resorts Security. In his free time, Mark enjoyed cooking, decorating around the holidays and watching the Green Bay Packers and Badgers football teams.
Survivors include his loving parents, Neal and Patty; brother, Jim (Journey Dodge) Astle; nieces, Katie and Nichole Astle as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and his sister, Paula Jean Astle.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military honors will take place at the funeral home following the service. The family asks that all who attend please wear your favorite Packer of Badger jersey to help honor Mark.
