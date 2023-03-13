Apr. 27, 1952—Mar. 9, 2023
WAUPUN—Mark Bartow, 70, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 due to pancreatic cancer.
Mark was born April 27, 1952, the son of Arthur and Shirley Karmann Bartow. On June 8, 1974 he married Julia Fenrich at the Dodge County Courthouse. Mark graduated from Waupun High School in 1970. He continued his education, earning a degree in automotive technology from Fox Valley Technical Institute. He spent 43 years as an automotive technician at several area dealerships including Dodge County Motors Beaver Dam, Koslo Dodge Waupun, and the final 37 years at Homan Chrysler. In 1991 he was selected as the top technician in Chrysler’s Madison district. After retiring in 2016 Mark enjoyed delivering parts for NAPA. The winter months found Mark on the ice with his many fishing buddies. Winter was also the time for Wednesday night sheepshead at the Bartow house. Summer it was swap meets and car shows with his old car buddies. The highlight of every summer was camping at the Iola Old Car Show. When his boys were young Mark coached soccer and little league. Mark was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he served on the church council and as an usher.
Mark is survived by his wife of 48 years, Julie; two sons: Ryan of Tallahassee, FL and Andrew of Sun Prairie; four brothers: Arthur (Sherry) of Waupun, Tim (Brenda) of Waupun, John (Brenda) of Winneconne, and Robert of Nashville, TN; and a sister, Kathy (Roger) Schultz of Fitchburg.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Funeral services for Mark Bartow will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
