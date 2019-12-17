Mark Breselow, 64, Beaver Dam, Mayville

BEAVER DAM / MAYVILLE - Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.

A visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, in Mayville, with graveside military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.