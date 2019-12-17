Mark Breselow, 64, Beaver Dam, Mayville

BEAVER DAM / MAYVILLE - Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
You have free articles remaining.
A visitation for Mark will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, in Mayville, with graveside military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday’s Daily Citizen.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)