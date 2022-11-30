Mark D. Stipanovic

Mark was born November 28, 1956 to Danny and Jeanette (Gassner) Stipanovic. Mark graduated from Mayville High School and was involved in golf, baseball, basketball, and football. In 1975 he was on the Waupun American Legion baseball team as a pitcher and they won the State A Championship that year. That is how and when he met his wife, Jane Coda. They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun on June 23, 1979 and they lived in Waupun all their married lives. Mark worked at Carnation Can Company in Waupun, Chrysler in Beaver Dam, and then for 27 years at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac and retired in 2020. Mark was a big football fan to none other than the Green Bay Packers as well as the Brewers and Badgers. He loved to support these teams and a few others by wearing their team hats. If you didn’t see him with a hat on you knew it was a special occasion where a hat was not appropriate. Mark enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He loved outdoor grilling, even in the winter when it was freezing outside. Mark was a homebody. When he would be gone for a week, a day, or just a few hours he would pull into the driveway and say “it’s good to be home.”