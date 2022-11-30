Nov. 28, 1956—Nov. 26, 2022
Mark D. Stipanovic, 65, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, just two days short of his 66th birthday.
Mark was born November 28, 1956 to Danny and Jeanette (Gassner) Stipanovic. Mark graduated from Mayville High School and was involved in golf, baseball, basketball, and football. In 1975 he was on the Waupun American Legion baseball team as a pitcher and they won the State A Championship that year. That is how and when he met his wife, Jane Coda. They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun on June 23, 1979 and they lived in Waupun all their married lives. Mark worked at Carnation Can Company in Waupun, Chrysler in Beaver Dam, and then for 27 years at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac and retired in 2020. Mark was a big football fan to none other than the Green Bay Packers as well as the Brewers and Badgers. He loved to support these teams and a few others by wearing their team hats. If you didn’t see him with a hat on you knew it was a special occasion where a hat was not appropriate. Mark enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He loved outdoor grilling, even in the winter when it was freezing outside. Mark was a homebody. When he would be gone for a week, a day, or just a few hours he would pull into the driveway and say “it’s good to be home.”
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Jane; his mother, Jeanette Stipanovic of Mayville; brother, Jim (friend Rosie) of Mayville; brothers-in-law: Ron (Linda) Coda, Den (Deb) Coda of Waupun, and Curt (Cheryl) Coda of Janesville; best ever sister-in-law, Sue (Greg) Kohlhardt of Madison; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and in-laws, Larry (Inez) Coda.
A memorial service for Mark Stipanovic will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
