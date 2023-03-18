Feb. 11, 1949—March 15, 2023

FRIESLAND—Mark H. Tesch, age 74, of Friesland, died early Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023, at the UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.

Mark was born in Friesland on February 11, 1949, the son of Harvey Herman and Fern Ann (Draheim) Tesch. He attended grade school in Friesland and was a 1969 graduate of Cambria-Friesland High School.

In his younger years, Mark worked on a ranch in Sun Prairie and helped when needed at the Tesch Cheese Factory, whether hauling milk or tending the store. He than spent 28 years with Enerpac (former Columbus Products) where he was known as “Sparky”.

Mark also kept busy working for five years with G4S at Alliant Energy in Portage as a Security Guard and most recently was custodian for the last five years with his church, Trinity Evang. Lutheran Church in Friesland.

Mark was united in marriage to Susan Lyn Koukari on Mary 29, 2010 at the United Methodist Church of Columbus. Mark enjoyed surrey horse rides in Tennessee and had a great love of mules. Mark was a devoted member of Trinity Evang. Lutheran Church where he served as Council President for six years.

Mark will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Susan of Friesland; his blended family: Rebecca Tesch, Renee Tesch, both of Portage, Randall Mougey of Charles City, IA, Sarah Tesch of Fall River and Jeremy Hutchins of Gilbert, AZ; his grandchildren: Hayley (Michael) Erdman-Haugen of Portage, Isaac, Nellie and Lorelei Olson, all of Columbus, Elizabeth, Cassidy and Timothy Mougey of Charles City, IA; his great-grandchildren: Amber Jane and Odin Lee Erdman-Haugen of Portage, Caleb, Emily, Brogan and Lincoln Rand of Charles City, IA; his siblings: Judy Strachan of Brownton, MN, Ronald (Jane) Tesch of Friesland and Brenda (Jerry) Posthuma of Beaver Dam; many other relatives and dear friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland with Rev. John Hildebrant officiating. Burial will follow in Friesland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.