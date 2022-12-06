Nov. 1, 1956—Dec. 3, 2022

Mark J. Werner, age 66, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Clearview Health and Rehabilitation in Juneau.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146 in Beaver Dam. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

Mark was born on November 1, 1956 in West Bend, Wisconsin to Herbert C. and Sylvia (nee: Schouten) Werner, Jr. After graduation from Waupun High School in 1975, he entered the United States Army and served for four years. He served as a tank commander and was stationed mainly at Fort Riley in Kansas. While on leave, he came home and met Elizabeth Marx. Within two weeks they were married and they celebrated 45 years on April 14 of this year. Mark also served in the Army Reserves for several years. Mark was very proud of his service in the Army. Mark worked for his father as a service tech at Specialty TV in Horicon for many years. He also worked at John Deere Horicon Works.

His wife, Liz Werner of Beaver Dam; three children, Jennifer (fiance Huck Nelson) Werner of Beaver Dam, Kelley (Nicholas) Bedker of Beaver Dam, and Tom (Ramona) Werner of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren and two step grandchildren; his step mother, Sandy Werner; other relatives and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his dad; an infant grandson, Mason Werner; and his grandmother, Virginia Schouten-Aragosa.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.