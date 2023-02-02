 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 23, 1948—Jan. 18, 2023

It is with great sadness that the Jackering family announces the death of Mark Jackering. Mark was born in Lancaster, WI on August 23, 1948 to Leonard and Dorothy Jackering, the second of two children. He passed on January 18, 2023, with his devoted wife Pam at his side.

He graduated from Lancaster High School and earned an Associate degree in Applied Science at Northwest Technical Institute.

Mark spent 20 years in the property management field before launching his career as a skilled artisan in woodworking. Mark and Pam created Wiseacresart, LLC which they later expanded to include the sale of hardware and art supplies under woodworkingparts.com.

After retirement, Mark and Pam became avid travelers and greatly enjoyed numerous trips across the U.S., Western and Central Europe, the Mediterranean, and Nordic countries.

Mark is survived by his sister, Ruth; Pam, his wife of 53 years; his son, Matthew (Janice); and grandchild, Claire. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Dorothy Jackering.

In honor of Mark’s wishes, no service is planned.

