Aug. 5, 1964—Dec. 7, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Mark Jones, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 58.

Mark was born August 5, 1964, in Baraboo, WI, the son of Arnold and Elnora (Cain) Jones.

Mark learned his trade in auto-body work, beginning at Dells Auto Body, alongside another location in Briggsville, WI. Continuing on, he started and co-owned R&M Auto Body for several years in Baraboo. After closing shop in Baraboo, Mark continued his work near Sauk City.

As he got older and could no longer do the same hard labor type of work, he went to work at Christmas Mountain in Wisconsin Dells, where he began doing maintenance in the condos before moving up to servicing and maintaining the company vehicles, returning to the auto body work that was his life’s work and passion.

In addition to his love for cars and mechanical work, Mark loved to socialize with his numerous friends, many of whom he has remained close to since childhood. He enjoyed music, a great party, and of course, the Green Bay Packers.

Mark is survived by his sister, Candy Corey, of LaValle, WI; his step-daughters: Nichole, Crista and partner, Erik, Alexandria and partner, Keilah; and his grandson, Romeo, whom Mark raised and adored beyond measure with his wife, Karin.

Additionally, Mark was survived by his sisters and brother-in-law: Sue, Cathy and partner, Dave, Victor and partner, Terry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins on both the Jones and Petterson sides of the family; along with many friends, cousins and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers: Merlin and Dwight Oberleitner; brother-in-law, Tom, and his dearly beloved wife, Karin.

A service to honor Mark’s life will be held at United Presbyterian Church, in Wisconsin Dells, at a date to be determined in early January 2023, with a Celebration of Life to be held by the family themselves in the spring to commemorate both the lives of Mark and his wife, Karin.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.