May 3, 1968—Jan. 16, 2023

On January 16, 2023, Mark Scott Hanni passed away.

Mark was born on May 3, 1968, in Beaver Dam, WI son of Harold and Delores Hanni. He was married to the love of his life Angie.

Mark loved being a dad to Dylan, Spencer, Shelby, and their new puppy Kai. He enjoyed golfing and fishing with friends and family by his side. He and Angie loved traveling together as well as their weekend getaways to their home in Lake Arrowhead.

Mark spent most of his career at PS Seasoning teaching and selling to his many friends in the meat industry. He was also a graduate of the UW Madison Master Meat Crafter Program and enjoyed teaching others in the industry the craft of making sausage. He was the happiest guy in the room and would always brighten your day.

Mark is survived by his wife Angela Hanni; children: Shelby (Andrew) Verhasselt, Dylan Hanni, and Spencer Hanni; brother, Jeff Hanni; sisters–in-law: Kate Hanni, Teri Hanni/Flasch; brother-in–law, Mike (Lori) Schultz; mother-in-law, Terry Birgmann; aunts: Shirley Sternweiss, Doris Muche; nephews and nieces: Dan Hanni, Ben (Paula) Hanni, Joe (Trish) Hanni, Jennifer (Joe) Schmitz, Mary (Marcus) DeVine, Bethany (Dana) Borgschatz, Brian (Hannah) Schultz; and other family and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Delores Hanni, brothers: Daniel Hanni, Ken Hanni, Dave Hanni, sister-in-law, Sheryl Hanni, father-in-law, William and mother-in-law, Kathy Schultz, father-in-law, Josef Birgmann, nephew, Nicholas J. Schultz.

A visitation and celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Tuesday January 24, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murry Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the family’s choice.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com