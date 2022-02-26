PORTAGE—Mark Steven Pape unexpectedly passed away from us on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Born on March 19, 1963 in Portage, Wisconsin, as a youngster he was given a nickname by his cousin Paul Besich, and was known affectionately, or notoriously, from then on as “Gordo”. Gordo was a man with a big heart who deeply loved his family, friends and furry companions. His love, kindness, and generosity extended well beyond those closest to him, and he helped many in need for the right reason: because he could.

Gordo also loved the outdoors and was an excellent hunter. Blessed with wonderful hand/eye coordination, he was a great shot with a bow or gun, and had many memorable moments afield. His athletic accomplishments were a source of humble pride. He was one of the first Portage High School tennis players to advance to the State tennis tournament, and in his day, was a scratch golfer. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and of course, the Packers. It should also be noted he was the first of his three brothers to slalom waterski.

He leaves behind his wife Diane and her son Myles (Jamie Cattle); brothers Tim (Linda Gourley), Patrick (Cindy Virgin), and Michael (Diane); aunts Sally Olson and Mary Kay (Everett) Davis; uncle Darrell Landerman, his stepmother Patricia Pape, mother-in-law Barbara Kluge; sisters-in-law Becky (Sean) Barry, Sandy (Rick) Ostmann, Robyn Marlow, and Karie (Jeff) Jacobson; and brother-in-law Jamie Kluge , beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, many treasured friends, and faithful canine and feline companions Buddy and Scoot.

Gordo was preceded in death by his parents Jacqueline Pape and John Pape, and father-in-law Bob Kluge.

A celebration of life will occur at the Portage Elks Club from 2:00pm-6:00pm on March 19, 2022, Gordo’s 59th birthday.

Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.