Mark Stroede, 60, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS—Mark Stroede, age 60, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Spring Brook Resort in Lake Delton, Wisconsin.
Mark was born January 17, 1960, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Edwin and Bernadine (Nies) Stroede. Mark worked as a self-employed house painter and was well known for the many homes and businesses he painted in the Dells area. There was hardly a job that he would not take. He was also well known by his family and friends for his love of history. This included his sharp and detailed memory of past families and businesses in the Dells. Mark also loved collecting historical things such as coins, photographs, music and other unique items which he would often find browsing local rummage sales and antique stores around the state. Mark was also an avid fisherman and often would spend his free time fishing along the Wisconsin River accompanied by his dogs.
Mark is survived by his sons, Aaron and Ryan Stroede; their mother, Marjorie Rodger; siblings, Amy (Richard) Mead, Kathy (Kurt) Zemke, Peggy (Roman) Muller, Sharon Saltz, Matt Stroede; nieces and nephews, Alesa, Molly, Kim, Kate, Riley, Eric, Michael and Travis. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Adam.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
