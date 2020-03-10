Mark Stroede, 60, Wisconsin Dells

Mark was born January 17, 1960, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Edwin and Bernadine (Nies) Stroede. Mark worked as a self-employed house painter and was well known for the many homes and businesses he painted in the Dells area. There was hardly a job that he would not take. He was also well known by his family and friends for his love of history. This included his sharp and detailed memory of past families and businesses in the Dells. Mark also loved collecting historical things such as coins, photographs, music and other unique items which he would often find browsing local rummage sales and antique stores around the state. Mark was also an avid fisherman and often would spend his free time fishing along the Wisconsin River accompanied by his dogs.