TOMAH - Mark T. Cronin, Sr. Born to Lawrence and Ann (Koebler) Cronin in Janesville, Wis. the youngest of eight children. He was raised on the family farm, where horses for many years pulled the machinery and provided the power. In Beloit, he met and married his dear wife, Elizabeth Nadon after a short engagement. This proved to be a lasting 68-year loving union which produced three sons, Mark, Jr., Michael, and Joseph. The early years were very difficult for the couple. Mark had served in the United States Navy in World War II, and was on the inactive Navy reserve list when recalled to serve again during the Korean Conflict. Returning from Korea, he dedicated himself to raising his three sons. In 1986, he and his wife relocated to Tomah, Wis. and built their dream retirement home in the woods and enjoyed an active retirement. Not only working to maintain their homestead, but traveling to among other places: Australia and Ireland. His beloved wife, Elizabeth, died in 2017 and after a short illness he died on Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his two sons, Michael and Mark; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
You have free articles remaining.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church at Indian Creek, 18316 County Hwy. N, Oakdale Township. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for rosary Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salvation Army or any charity of your choosing in Mark's memory. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)