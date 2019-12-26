Mark W. Russell, 63, Portage

Mark was born on June 20, 1956, in Fort Atkinson. He is the son of Hance and Elsa (Franzmann) Russell. He and his sister, Merry, joined the Russell family farm when Mark was four and Merry was six, in Russell Township in Westfield, Wisconsin. The family farm had burned down on New Years Day in 1974, and Mark's bus route changed. He took Peggy's seat on the school bus and the rest is history. Mark was a 1974 graduate of Westfield High School. Mark married Peggy Mire on January 8, 1977, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield. On January 21, 1977, they welcomed son, Matt, into their family. He had played football and volleyball in high school, and enjoyed softball throughout his life (he was a third baseman and pitcher), playing as many as five nights a week and any tournament he could play in. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He seldom missed any of these games. Mark had worked at Brakebush after high school. He went on to MATC in Madison obtaining a Business Management degree. He had worked at NAPA in Portage, and the family moved to Portage in 1980. Over the years, he started working for various companies, doing deliveries in the Madison area. Most recently, he came back to work in Portage and worked as the commercial manager for AutoZone of Portage, for the last six years. Mark was a member of the Elks Lodge, BPOE #675, Portage, and had been the Exalted Ruler, 2009 to 2010.