FLINT, TEXAS - Mark A. Westenmeyer, 64, of Flint, Texas, was called to eternal life on August 16, 2019 after a fierce battle with renal cancer. A memorial service, including military honors, was held on August 23, 2019, in Bullard, Texas.
For a full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)