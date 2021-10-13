Marking, Charles "Chuck"

BARABOO - "If anyone competes in the game of athletics and life, he is not a success unless he competes according to the rules!" The game of mortal life for Charles "Chuck" Marking completed on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Chuck always played by the rules and was motivated by his Christian faith to always do his best and follow the rules. He loved life, his wife, Jeanne, his family, his teammates, and his friends. Chuck had a strong work ethic, was respectful to others and was appreciative of the many blessings bestowed upon him.
Charles Joseph Marking was born to Nicholas and Lilah Marking on July 7, 1931. He was raised in the Catholic faith, attended St. Joseph's School, and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1949. Chuck participated in high school football, basketball, gold, and track and field, earning 16 varsity letters in these sports. He was a football captain, All-Conference football player, and a member of the 1948 Conference winning team. He was a two-time Baraboo High School Golf Cup winner in 1948 and 1949; homecoming king (with his wife, Jeanne); the 1949 American Legion Athlete of the year winner; and a member of the BHS Letterman's club.
Chuck was recruited to play football at the University of Georgia and invited for a tryout with the Chicago Cubs. He played for the Red Devil's baseball team and Scenic League baseball team. Chuck served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 and played with the Camp Carson Colorado football team. Chuck was a lifetime member of the Baraboo Elk's Club, American Legion and Baraboo Country Club. He was a 10-time club champion; scored two holes-in-one; and was inducted into the Baraboo Sports Hall of Fame and the Baraboo Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He also served 40 years as Chief Clerk of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
On Nov. 5, 1954, he married his homecoming queen, Jeanne Schwartz, and they celebrated over 65 years of marriage in a loving relationship. Chuck and Jeanne were blessed with three boys: Randy, Robert and Jon.
Charles is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Randy (Dawn), Robert (Sonia), and Jon (Kristin); and grandchildren, Alison, Lisa, Nicolas, Dylan, Keagen, Taylor, and Mitchel. He is further survived by brothers, Jerry (Beverly) and Jack (Sue); nephews, Nicholas and Brett; as well as other family and cherished friends. Family was an important part of Chuck's life, as was his enthusiastic support for the Badgers, Brewers, T-Birds and Packers. In all endeavors, Chuck always was appreciative for the support given to him. He was sensitive to the concerns and needs of others and realized the most important thing in life is to be loved and respected by others and grateful to God for His many blessings. He taught us all by the way he lived; his support and encouragement for family and friends; and by being the man, father, husband, and grandfather he was. Chuck will always remain in our hearts and lives.
Memorials may be made to BBC Bridge Fund, Emanuel United Methodist Church, Parkinson's research, of a charity of your choice. The family would like to extend gratitude and appreciation to Meadow View staff and Agrace Hospice for their loving care of Chuck.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 16, at noon at EMANUEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 101 14th St., Baraboo, WI. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military honors will be held. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Life may end, but our love for Chuck never will.
