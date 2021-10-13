Marking, Charles "Chuck"

Charles is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Randy (Dawn), Robert (Sonia), and Jon (Kristin); and grandchildren, Alison, Lisa, Nicolas, Dylan, Keagen, Taylor, and Mitchel. He is further survived by brothers, Jerry (Beverly) and Jack (Sue); nephews, Nicholas and Brett; as well as other family and cherished friends. Family was an important part of Chuck's life, as was his enthusiastic support for the Badgers, Brewers, T-Birds and Packers. In all endeavors, Chuck always was appreciative for the support given to him. He was sensitive to the concerns and needs of others and realized the most important thing in life is to be loved and respected by others and grateful to God for His many blessings. He taught us all by the way he lived; his support and encouragement for family and friends; and by being the man, father, husband, and grandfather he was. Chuck will always remain in our hearts and lives.