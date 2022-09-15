Markita Ann Schoechet

July 25, 1932—Sept. 13, 2022

MONTELLO—Markita Ann Schoechert, age 90, of Montello, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services Nursing Home. Markita was born in Converse, IN on July 25, 1932 the daughter of Charles and Alma (Patrick) Flora.

She was united in marriage to Donald Schoechert of Watertown, WI on May 19, 1962 in Peru, IN.

Markita worked at Kruger Egg of Wabash, IN for 12 years and then accompanied her husband in Air Force travels thru July 31, 1973 when he retired from the Service. She then worked at Swiss Colony in Madison, WI from 1975 until her retirement in 1995.

Moving from the Stoughton area to Packwaukee Township and a lake cabin and ultimately, a permanent house off the lake. She enjoyed her fishing, crocheting, making specialized pieces for many, baking/cooking-a specialty hard to beat.

Markita is survived by two children, five grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. Son, Charles (Ann) Schoechert of Edgerton, WI with Jessica (Cody), Brittany (Jake), Mitchell, Justin (Marie), Jonathan (Carolina) and Maxwell (Dani) as well as daughter, DeAnn (Todd) Tollefson of Portage, WI with Jordan (Morgan) and Parker; as well as other extended family members.

Markita is preceded in death by her parents, husband and her only sister, Yulonda Sesterhenn.

Markita will be laid to rest at Underhill Cemetery, Town of Packwaukee with private family services.

