Marks, Harold Thomas, III

WISCONSIN DELLS - Harold Thomas Marks III was welcomed with open arms by his Savior, and reunited with his youngest son, Robert, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., after a sudden heart attack at his home in Wisconsin Dells.

Harold was born on Nov. 11, 1959, in Waukegan, Ill., and as a young boy lived in Fox Lake, Ill., Marion, Wis., and Clintonville, Wis. He was united in marriage for life with Denise Breitenbach on April 19, 1980, at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville.

Harold was a man with many talents and abilities. He and Denise operated several restaurants- his last venture was Wall-Marks Antiques, Ice Cream and Deli in Lansing, Iowa. He and Denise lived in a beautiful home overlooking the Mississippi River from 2009- 2017. After living there for about six months, he walked over to his neighbors and new friends Mitch and Paulette Wall's house next door, and said "Hey Mitch...do you want to open an ice cream shop with me?" Thus the birth of Wall-Marks, across the river in Lansing!

Harold was incredibly knowledgeable in the field of antique firearms... especially Winchesters. He often said how he wished the old guns could tell him stories of their history.