Marks, Harold Thomas, III

WISCONSIN DELLS - Harold Thomas Marks III was welcomed with open arms by his Savior, and reunited with his youngest son, Robert, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., after a sudden heart attack at his home in Wisconsin Dells.
Harold was born on Nov. 11, 1959, in Waukegan, Ill., and as a young boy lived in Fox Lake, Ill., Marion, Wis., and Clintonville, Wis. He was united in marriage for life with Denise Breitenbach on April 19, 1980, at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville.
Harold was a man with many talents and abilities. He and Denise operated several restaurants- his last venture was Wall-Marks Antiques, Ice Cream and Deli in Lansing, Iowa. He and Denise lived in a beautiful home overlooking the Mississippi River from 2009- 2017. After living there for about six months, he walked over to his neighbors and new friends Mitch and Paulette Wall's house next door, and said "Hey Mitch...do you want to open an ice cream shop with me?" Thus the birth of Wall-Marks, across the river in Lansing!
Harold was incredibly knowledgeable in the field of antique firearms... especially Winchesters. He often said how he wished the old guns could tell him stories of their history.
Harold's main focus and effort, in relation to his work, was poured into his Christmas tree business. He grew trees for many years on a piece of property purchased from his father on County Highway I in Clintonville, Wis. His Marks' Christmas Trees retail lot was operated for 41 years in Illinois...for the past, at least 20 years, in St. Charles at the Kane County Farm Bureau location. He was fondly known as "The Tree Man." Harold ran his business with integrity, honesty and compassion for those who were less fortunate or hurting for one reason or another. The friendships he established there will not end because he is gone...they are deeply rooted and forever joined with his wife and children. One of his dear friends said, "He was a force of nature!" Another said, "His wasn't a business, it was a ministry." Harold witnessed of his sound faith in God both in word and deed. The Lord most definitely welcomed him into heaven with the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Family meant everything to Harold. His entire adult life was spent working and trying to provide the best life he could for his family...always putting them before himself.
There are no words that can describe the sorrow we are feeling, but God's grace is so much more than sufficient and by his almighty power we can say with all faith and trust, "It is well with my soul."
Harold is survived by his wife of 41 years, Denise; eldest son, Harold IV (Erin); daughter, Hannah (James D.); grandchildren, Kyla, Alexis, Elliot, Natalie, Trinity and Uriah; siblings, Helen, Vernon and Kathy; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Jr. and Patricia; and son, Robert.
A celebration of Harold's life service will be on Sunday, Oct. 24 at noon at LANSING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Lansing, Iowa, with his dear friend and pastor, Sedar Wembonyama, officiating. There will be a lunch to follow the service, graciously catered by friend Mike Conway, owner of Milty's in Lansing, and served by Carol and the Lansing UMC Ladies Bible Study group.
Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells is in charge of Harold's cremation. Harold's dear, dear friend, mentor and father-like figure, Bob, is crafting the wooden memorial urn that will hold his remains.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)