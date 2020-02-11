Marlene Baldwin, 85, Wisconsin Dells

Marlene was born March 15, 1934, in Königsberg, East Prussia, the daughter of Friedrich Otto and Augusta Henriette (Makovski) Schwärzel. Marlene lived an idyllic early childhood in the Baltic seaside town of Rauschen, where her love of swimming was nurtured. In 1945, at the age of 11, Marlene’s idyllic life was altered forever. As a survivor of the horrors of war, she had many stories to share of her mother’s trust in God for their survival and escape to Germany. Marlene loved nature and cultivated beautiful vegetable and flower gardens wherever she resided. Most of all, she fiercely loved her family. Many experienced her passion for others, especially in a time of adversity, or just to put a smile on someone’s face. She shared an enthusiasm for life, loved to sing and laugh, and will be deeply missed by many.