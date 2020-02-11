Marlene Baldwin, 85, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Marlene Brigitte Anneliese (Schwärzel) Baldwin, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., peacefully passed away with family by her side on Feb. 3, 2020, at Barrington/Our House in Wisconsin Dells.
Memorial services are pending.
Marlene was born March 15, 1934, in Königsberg, East Prussia, the daughter of Friedrich Otto and Augusta Henriette (Makovski) Schwärzel. Marlene lived an idyllic early childhood in the Baltic seaside town of Rauschen, where her love of swimming was nurtured. In 1945, at the age of 11, Marlene’s idyllic life was altered forever. As a survivor of the horrors of war, she had many stories to share of her mother’s trust in God for their survival and escape to Germany. Marlene loved nature and cultivated beautiful vegetable and flower gardens wherever she resided. Most of all, she fiercely loved her family. Many experienced her passion for others, especially in a time of adversity, or just to put a smile on someone’s face. She shared an enthusiasm for life, loved to sing and laugh, and will be deeply missed by many.
She is survived by her children, Walter (Judy) Baldwin of Wisconsin Dells and Tricia (Steve) Cole of Black Creek, Wis.; one sister, Elfi (Bernhold) Lopatar; nieces and nephews in Germany and Mexico; beloved grandchildren, Rachelle (Edward) Schwark, Melissa (Nicholas) Lyle, Matthew Baldwin, Heidi Cole, Brianna (James) Blake, Erin Cole; and great-grandchildren, Gracie, Alisia, Eddie, Lillian, Friedrich, and Presley. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Willi, Hans, and Karl-Heinz; sisters, Anneliese, Christel, and Ruth of Germany; and husband, Paul of Wisconsin Dells.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Our House and Heartland Hospice for compassionately caring for our Mom. Our sincere gratitude also goes to the Donald Nelson extended family for lovingly treating Mom as a family member. Danke sehr. Tusen takk!
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
