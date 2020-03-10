Marlene Brigitte Anneliese Schwärzel Baldwin, 85, Wisconsin Dells


WISCONSIN DELLS—A Memorial service for Marlene Brigitte Anneliese Schwärzel Baldwin, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolence, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884

