WAUPUN—Marlene Erna Keller, age 79, of Waupun passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home with family at her side.

Marlene was born on September 18, 1942, in Oakfield, daughter of Theodore and Erna (Dohrman) Strook. She was united in marriage to Raymond Keller on July 25, 1964, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Rogersville, WI. Marlene was known for her wonderful baking and tending to her beautiful flower beds. She loved country music, babysitting for local families and her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

Marlene is survived by her husband Raymond; children, Duane (Ronda)Keller, Penny Keller, Paula Keller, Peggy Keller, Donald (Tim) Keller, Darrin (Jaime Lynn) Keller and Derek Keller; seven grandchildren, Keshia, Kassiah, Keenan Keller, Austin Tritt, Kaitlin Keller, Dakotah Gorter, Avery Marlene Keller; two great grandchildren, Kinsley Jagdfeld and Wrenleigh Tritt; siblings, twin brother, Marty Strook, Richard Strook, Robert Strook, Lyle (Kathy) Strook, Rosie (Mike) Scharschmidt, Charlene Strook and Barb Strook; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Erna Strook; siblings, Donald, David, Dale, Darold, Doris Strook and infant sister; granddaughter, Hayley Rae Keller; sister-in-law, Dorie Strook.

Service will be held at a later date.

Kohls Community Funeral Home