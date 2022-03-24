Dec. 21, 1940—March 17, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—Marlene J. Loehr, age 81, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Marlene was the daughter of Robert G. and Lucille (Moskow) Kearney and was born on December 21, 1940, in Adams, WI. Marlene attended grade school in Camp Douglas and then graduated from Tomah High School.

Marlene was united in marriage to James Loehr on June 29, 1974, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas. Marlene has worked as an assembly worker, for Motorola, Allen Bradley, Swiss Colony, and Union Camp, she also worked sorting cranberries for Potter’s Cranberry Co.

Marlene was a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, playing the organ, listening to country music, crocheting, playing Bingo, and word searches. She was also faithful in reading her devotional books every day.

She is survived by her husband James of Camp Douglas; a daughter Debra (Steven) Bogucki of Racine; stepchildren: Jean Roscovius and James (Nancy) Loehr; a sister, Rita Barth, and grandchildren: William, Anthony, Pat, Brian, Michelle, Katie, Crystal, Casie; and by great-grandchildren: Reid, Annabel, Hunter, Ethan, Easton, Kayla, Autumn, and Jacie; many nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her sons: James and Jeffery Schuppe; a brother, Claude Kearney; daughters: Cynthia, and infant baby girl, and two still born children; grandchildren: Alyson, Cory, and Jessie.

She will also be missed by her furry friends, grand puppy Phoebe, her friend Angel and her beloved pet Mitzie.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (215 Douglas St) in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the church from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM time of service. Rev. Cathleen Morris presiding. Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery. The family requests that any memorials be made to the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com