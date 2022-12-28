Oct. 17, 1940—Dec. 25, 2022

BEAVER DAME—Marlene Joan Schoenwetter, age 82 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Marvin’s Manor in Waupun.

Marlene was born on October 17, 1940, the daughter of Erwin and Gertrude (Rupnow) Krahn. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oak Grove, WI. On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Albert W. Schoenwetter. Marlene worked at Menasha Corp. in Watertown for 13 years and later retired from Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Marlene “the boss” will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many people she would walk up to with a plate of freshly baked cookies, Amish bread, or a hot bowl of chili. If she wasn’t decorating her house inside and out for holidays, it was full of her collection of roosters. Marlene was also known to spend time feeding animals, including racoons, and even inviting those animals inside. One memory that many were able to enjoy with her was the game train, that we all know she took quite seriously. Marlene had a heart full of gold that her loved ones, and everyone that she encountered will forever remember.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Albert Schoenwetter; sons, Todd (Tammy Thiem) Schoenwetter and Michael (Christine Rowen) Schoenwetter; grandchildren, Stephanie (Benjamin) Kreis, Adam (Nayeli Gonzalez) Schoenwetter, Megan Schoenwetter, Scott (Courtney) Schoenwetter, Kaitlin Schoenwetter, Andrew (Leah Schoerner) Schoenwetter; great-grandchildren, Owen, Westyn, Kowyn, Lincoln, and Albert; brother-in-law, Allen (Judie) Schoenwetter; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Schoenwetter, Karen Schoenwetter, and Geneva Krahn; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Gertrude Krahn; father-in-law, William Schoenwetter; mother-in-law, Alice Daniel; brother, Donald Krahn; sisters, Marjorie Heuer and Beverly Gibson; brothers-in-law, Roger Schoenwetter, Rodney Schoenwetter, Roland Heuer, and Howard Gibson; sister-in-law, Bertha Schoenwetter; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Marlene will take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. A luncheon will be served following the memorial service.

If desired, memorials in Marlene’s name may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oak Grove.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.