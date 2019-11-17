BARABOO - Marliese M. Christian peacefully passed away on November 5, 2019, in the hands of God while in hospice care. Her loving family was by her side.
Marliese was born on November 19, 1932, in Jebenhausen, Germany. She came to Davenport, Iowa in 1956 where she met her husband of 59 years, John Christian. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Marliese worked in Davenport as a dress designer and seamstress of bridal and formal wear. She especially enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren, working with Miss Iowa Contestants and the many brides who appreciated her keen eye for detail and perfection. In 1993, Marliese and John retired to their vacation home in Baraboo, WI. Family and friends gathered there often and many, many fond memories were made. Marliese took great pleasure and pride in enjoying and seeing her four grandchildren become wonderful young adults, attending their many events and milestones.
Marliese is survived by her sister Irmgard Adamczyk, Jebenhausen, Germany. Her son Roland Christian and wife Johanna, grandchildren Sarah, Laura and Hannes. Her daughter Dorothy Christian and partner Regula, and grandson Karlton.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Baraboo, WI. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. The service is at 1 p.m., with luncheon following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marliese's name may be made to SSM Health Hospice House, 915 12th Street, Baraboo, WI 53913. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
