Marliss Della Ann Marks

WINDSOR, CT—Marliss Della Ann (Bleifuss) Marks, 82, of Windsor, CT, beloved wife of 63-years to Harry E. Marks, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

She was born on May 2, 1939, in Mayville, WI, daughter to the late Ernest and Esther (Schaumberg) Bleifuss.

Marliss grew up in Mayville, attended local schools and was a graduate of Mayville High School, Class of 1957. After relocating to Connecticut in 1977, she was employed by Christ the King Lutheran Church in Windsor, CT, for many years as a secretary before her retirement in the early 2000s.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading all genres and loved to bake pies, cookies and other tasty desserts. Marliss was the definition of the perfect wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her years of raising and nurturing her children and grandchildren. She always put them first and herself to follow. She was the most supportive wife a husband could ask for; always encouraging and assisting Harry and her family with everything they were going through.

In addition to her Harry, Marliss is survived by her four children; Lori Marks of Windsor, CT, Brian Marks and his wife Karlin of Ashland, WI, Leigh Ann Anderson and her husband Phillip of Boiceville, NY, and Bradley Marks and his longtime partner Kristen Ulrich of Ellington, CT; six grandchildren: Josh Marks and his wife Kate, Zachary Marks and his wife Airada, Emily Marks, Olivia Marks, Cole Staisil and Hudson Anderson; four great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Dennis Bleifuss of Toronto, Canada.

All services for Marliss will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for their care and compassion shown toward Marliss over the past few weeks.