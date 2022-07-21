June 7, 1934—July 18, 2022

WESTFIELD—Marlo Otto Buchholtz passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the age of 88 at his home.

Marlo resided in the Westfield area for 86 of his 88 years of life. He was born June 7, 1934, in Springfield Township. He attended Pine Lake Grade School and Westfield High School.

He left the area to serve in the US Army from 1957-1959, where he was stationed at Fort Huachuca in Bisbee, AZ. He returned home to marry his bride of 63 years, Mary Vaughn, on June 27, 1959. After honorably discharging from the US Army, Marlo and Mary returned to Westfield. Marlo worked as a lineman and switchman for GTE/Verizon and retired after 35 years of service. Marlo was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Marlo was a man with many hobbies, most notably antique car and tractor restoration and collecting. He was a member of the Model-A Ford Club of America, and enjoyed many road trips in his younger days with the local car club. In his later years, he happily passed his torch (aka the old cars and tinkering tips) to his friends.

Marlo was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Mary Buchholtz of Westfield; daughter Kerry (Buchholtz) Schueler and son-in-law Darrel Schueler of Coralville, IA; sister Merna (Buchholtz) Frozene of Westfield; grandchildren: Lt. Connor Schueler, USMC, Camp Pendleton, CA, Kara Schueler of Greensburg IN, Collin Dorow of Mukwonago; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kelly (Buchholtz) Dorow.

We will all cherish our earthly memories of Marlo, but can now also rejoice that he has moved on to his heavenly home. This author wouldn’t be surprised if he told a joke to the angels awaiting him at the pearly gates.

A visitation for Marlo will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jesse Davis and Rev. Rodney Armon officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Town of Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Orphan Grain Train.

Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.

Marlo’s family would like to extend a warm thank you to the beloved friends and residents of the community who have rallied around Marlo with their friendship and support.